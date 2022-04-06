DENTON — The Caroline County Public Library and Caroline County Council of Arts invite members of the community to attend the 9th Literary event on Saturday, April 23, at the Chesapeake Culinary Arts Center to celebrate the lives and works of Emily Dickinson and Walt Whitman.
For the first time ever, this one-day-only event is being held under a large tent at the lovely outdoor venue of the Culinary Arts Center and is offering two presentations: a matinee from noon to 3:15 p.m. and a dinner from 6 to 9:15 p.m. Performers include Colleen Webster as Emily Dickinson, Greg Minahan as Walt Whitman, Kristen Gaunt as Lavinia, along with Landon Bedo, Faith Parks, Logan McAlpine and Connor Christopher.
Imagine if Dickinson and Whitman had met, what kind of lively discussion would follow regarding their thoughts, beliefs about their world, and the poetry they each created? As contemporaries, they broke literary conventions of their time and, in so doing, helped to create a uniquely American literary voice. They also both focused on nature and how they saw the world.
Food will be provided by the Chesapeake Culinary Arts Center with different meals for lunch and dinner. Go to www.carolinearts.org to view the menus. A beer and wine cash bar will also be available.
Tickets may be purchased at the Caroline County Public Library, Denton and the Foundry. They may also be purchased online at www.carolinearts.org.
Sponsors include Shore United Bank, Roto-Rooter, Foam Works, M&T Bank, Caroline County Public Library, Trice Auctions, Chesapeake Culinary Center, Big Bass USA, and the Maryland State Arts Council, along with the donors of items for the silent auction.
All proceeds, including from the silent auction, will benefit the Caroline County Council of Arts.
