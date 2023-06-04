Blake Youngblood of Florida splashes down during the 2019 Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center’s annual Mud Day. Participants had their choice of two mud pits, an obstacle course and the chance to make mud pies or mud masterpieces. The event was held in conjunction with International Mud Day.
STAFF PHOTO BY MICHAEL REID
Mark Ambrose of Glenwood demonstrates what the 2019 Mud Day at Annmarie Sculpture Gardens & Arts Center is all about.
STAFF PHOTO BY MICHAEL REID
Kerry Lusby of Mechanicsville, left, covers her son, Owen, with even more mud during the 2019 Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center’s annual Mud Day.
STAFF PHOTOS BY MICHAEL REID
Ashton Arthur voices his displeasure at being covered in mud to his father, Ryan Arthur of Hollywood, at the the 2019 Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center’s Mud Day.
STAFF PHOTOS BY MICHAEL REID
Kaylee Lester of Lexington Park takes a break from the mud pit during the 2016 Annmarie Sculpture Garden and Arts Center’s Mud Day.
When Annmarie Sculpture Garden and Arts Center hosts its annual Mud Day this Saturday afternoon, June 10, onlookers will soon find various ways to take part in a muddy mayhem celebration corresponding with International Mud Day and can later take solace in knowing that a professional cleaning crew will be close at hand.
The International Mud Day dates back to 2009 when the World Forum for Early Childhood Education in Belfast, Ireland, first introduced the concept before watching its celebration spread to western Australia and Nepal. Mud Day at the Annmarie Gardens has much more recency, and local organizers are hoping it will help children enjoy the outdoors in a variety of ways.
“Our event focuses on getting kids off their screens and back outside in nature,” said Annmarie Gardens Curator of Education Jaimie Jeffrey. “It focuses on active play, artistic exploration, gardening and soil science and more. Local partners such as the Calvert Library and the Calvert County Master Gardeners will be on hand to add to the fun.”
Guests at the mud celebration event will have the chance to build terrariums, sculpt mud masks, print mud cloth, make and take seed cakes to plant at home, and try the mud obstacle course and dive into the mega mud pit. Organizers promise a mix of squishy art projects, a chance to play in a mud kitchen, paint with mud and more.
“Little visitors will have their own mini mud pit and mud kitchen, away from the chaos of the mega pit,” Jeffery said. “Everyone is encouraged to pack like they are going to the beach. Athletic wear or swim gear, water shoes, goggles, sunscreen and beach towels are highly encouraged. Everyone should bring their own chairs or blankets and our friends from the Solomons Volunteer Fire Department will be on hand to help spray the mud away.”
In addition to bringing athletic wear, beach blankets and other items often associated with weekend getaways, guests must purchase tickets in advance through the Annmarie Gardens website at www.annmariegarden.org.
Food vendors will be on hand selling lunchtime fare and other treats generally associated with the summer.
