There won’t be any dungeons, but there will be plenty of dragons — water-breathing dragons — when the Seventh Annual Solomons Dragon Boat Festival takes place Saturday, Aug. 19, on the Patuxent River in Solomons.
The event, which is hosted by Southern Maryland Community Resources, will feature teams vying for the top prize as fastest boat.
“It’s our major fundraiser so we’re raising funds for events and opportunities for people with special needs,” said Kristin Kauffman, who is the chair of the Solomons Dragon Boat Festival, “and it’s a great place to bring your family.”
A total of 13 teams are entered in this year’s competition, including Shark Bait Hoo Haha from Cedar Point Federal Credit Union, KBR’s Sync or Swim and Drag ‘n Butt by AMEWAS.
This year’s event will feature a few new wrinkles, including exhibition races that includes some paddlers from The Arc Southern Maryland, Bay-CSS and the Spring Dell Center.
“We’ve always tried to find a way to tie back the festival to the group that we support,” Kauffman said. “Sometimes there’s some disconnect between the beneficiary organization and the event itself so this year we tried really hard to get some paddlers together. It’s not just people with special needs [on the teams], it’s everyone from the community.”
There will also be a breast cancer survivor’s division that will comprise up to three teams from Annapolis and Washington, D.C.
“We’re excited we’re getting folks come in from out of town to help with the tourism,” Kauffman said.
Dragon boat teams, which consist of 16 paddlers, a drummer and a steer person, race down a 200-meter course and is easily viewable from the Solomons Boardwalk.
“I’m very loud so I can make myself heard,” said Kauffman, who will serve as drummer for the Cedar Point FCU team. “[As drummer] you have to be able to lead a team and you have to be able to have eyes in the back of your head because you are facing backward and everyone else is facing forward. You also must not be rhythm averse.”
The boats and instructors are provided by Montreal-based 22Dragons.
Races, which are weather and tide dependent, are schedule to begin around 9 a.m. while the final races are expected to be competed about 3 p.m.
“One of the things I’m really proud of this year is our community partnerships,” Kauffman said, “and all the people who come out of the proverbial woodwork to make this event happen.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.