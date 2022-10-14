The annual Fall into St. Michaels weekend of events is scheduled for Oct. 22 and 23.
The harvest festival celebrates autumn and seasonal fun in the waterfront town in Talbot County.
“The Fall into St. Michaels festivities begin with the town-wide scarecrow contest on Saturday, Oct. 22. Participating area businesses are competing in the Third Annual St. Michaels Scarecrow Contest, where each sponsoring business will have the chance to win first place in one of the following three categories: Traditional, whimsical or humorous and will seek the coveted People’s Choice award, according to an announcement of the event.
“Walk along the streets of St. Michaels, where you’ll find the scarecrows displayed in front of participating businesses and hung along the telephone poles on Talbot Street. Visitors can vote for the People’s Choice award online. The People’s Choice winner will be announced on Monday and can be seen on the “Visit St. Michaels” Facebook page and www.stmichaelsmd.org,
The Fall in St. Michaels events include the Annual Pumpkin Carving Contest at the St. Michaels Community Center on Saturday, Oct 22.
“Participating businesses sponsor the pumpkins, which are carved by experienced and novice carvers alike, each striving for the top spot in one of the four pumpkin categories. The pumpkins are judged from 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. and then will remain on display until 7 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. thru 2 2 p.m, on Sunday,” according to the announcement.
The Bay Hundred’s Annual Pumpkin Pie Competition will be held during the Pumpkin Carving Contest at the St. Michaels Community Center. The Pumpkin Pie Competition is open to professionals, home bakers and kids. Cash prizes and plaques will be awarded to top three winners in each contest category. Each contestant must submit 2-3 pies of the same recipe. The St. Michaels Community Center will be selling pieces and whole pies of those entered. Judging starts at 10 a.m m and sales start at 11 a.m.
Proceeds of the bake sale will benefit the programs and activities of the St. Michaels Community Center. To enter contact the SMCC at 410-745-6073 for more information or to register as an entrant.
Every year, dog owners from all over the state and Eastern Shore join local residents on the lawn at the St. Michaels Inn, for the popular Jack Russell Races.
This year’s races are on Sunday, Oct. 23 and will begin at 11 am. Registration is available online on the event Facebook Page and at 10 a.m. the morning at the event.
The proceeds from the benefit will go to the St. Michaels Community Food Pantry and Pet Pantries of Talbot, Caroline and Dorchester Counties. The races will be broken down into categories: Jack Russell, Dachshund Dash and the famous “So Your Dog Thinks He’s a Jack” race. All dogs are welcome at the event, big or small, racing or not, to meet and mingle. Dogs under 25 pounds are welcome to race. Refreshments, including coffe, donuts and a Bloody Mary and Mimosa Bar, will also be available on-site. There will be live raffles of items from area restaurants and retailers.
The St. Michaels Museum at St. Mary’s Square will also offer a historic walking tour of St. Michaels. The walking tour is $10 per person and also includes admission to the museum. Please visit the museum’s website for more information and to reserve your space: www.stmichaelsmuseum.org
The St. Michaels Business Association is combining their Fall into St. Michaels festivities with their Second Annual Food Drive for the St. Michaels Food Pantry. The St. Michaels Food Pantry, which is housed in Christ Church, is supported through individual food and financial contributions as well as donations from area businesses and organizations. It serves Talbot County residents needing food assistance. A satellite program on Tilghman Island operates out of the Tilghman United Methodist Church. The St. Michaels Food Pantry also provides complete Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners to residents and families in need.
“Many members of our community struggle with providing healthy, nutritious food for their families. We hope our first annual food drive is the first of many to come that will help fill the shelves of the St. Michaels Food Pantry and help Talbot County residents in need.” said Kim Hannon, Ssecretary of the St. Michaels Business Association.
Drop off your donations at the St. Michaels Community Center on Railroad Ave. during the hours of the Pumpkin Carving & Pie Baking contest.
For more: www.stmichaelsmd.org or call 410.745.0411.
