Uncle Sam made his way around the grounds of the Chesapeake Bay Heritage Center, Sunday evening, July 4, 2021 during the Queen Anne’s County celebration of Independence Day.
Queen Anne’s County will host its annual Fireworks and Family Fun Celebration on Monday, July 4.
The events will be held at Chesapeake Heritage and Visitors Center in Kent Narrows.
There is free parking at the adjacent outlet parking lots with a free shuttle. Food trucks will also be on location for the July 4th events.
The family events (including face painting and bounce houses) will start at 6 p.m. with fireworks starting at 9:15 p.m. For more July 4th events across the region and state: https://www.visitmaryland.org/article/4th-of-july-celebrations.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Subscribe to this newsletter to have the latest headlines delivered to your inbox in a Morning Edition at 7 a.m. and an Afternoon Update at 3:30 p.m.
Subscribe to this newsletter to have the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox twice weekly.
Notifications that Special Sections have been uploaded to StarDem.com
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.