QA celebrates Independence Day in big way

Uncle Sam made his way around the grounds of the Chesapeake Bay Heritage Center, Sunday evening, July 4, 2021 during the Queen Anne’s County celebration of Independence Day.

 Photo by DOUG BISHOP

Queen Anne’s County will host its annual Fireworks and Family Fun Celebration on Monday, July 4.

The events will be held at Chesapeake Heritage and Visitors Center in Kent Narrows.

There is free parking at the adjacent outlet parking lots with a free shuttle. Food trucks will also be on location for the July 4th events.

The family events (including face painting and bounce houses) will start at 6 p.m. with fireworks starting at 9:15 p.m. For more July 4th events across the region and state: https://www.visitmaryland.org/article/4th-of-july-celebrations.

