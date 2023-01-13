The making of a film has reignited efforts to repatriate the remains of America's first Black Navy pilot, who died in 1950 during the Korean War. Fred Smith is the founder of Memphis-based FedEx and financed the film "Devotion," which tells the story of Jesse Brown and his fellow naval aviator, Tom Hudner. Smith's family connected with Brown's relatives at Hudner's funeral in 2018 in Arlington. Smith has paid for imaging of the site where Brown's remains are believed to be located. Jessica Knight Henry, Brown's granddaughter, said it was her grandmother's wish to have his remains returned.


