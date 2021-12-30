EASTON — First Night Talbot 2022 will be virtual again this year, bringing the community a program of sparkling talent by local and regional artists of all ages in an online, over-two-hour celebration of the arts starting at 7 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.
First Night Talbot was started in Easton in 1994 as a drug- and alcohol-free event and has relied on grants from Talbot Arts (with funding provided by Maryland State Arts Council), local sponsorships, and Town of Easton to continue this unique holiday celebration. Created and managed by volunteers from the community, it is meant to celebrate the arts, culture, and traditions of Talbot County.
Several of the traditions have grown to be the highlights of the night. The Maryland Crab Drop was envisioned and invented by Rich and Suzanne Hood many years ago (inspired by their seeing the “Bermuda Onion” drop); it is now under the care of their son, Lance. That led to the first Mermaid – a giant rolling street puppet which was presented in the town’s 300th anniversary parade. She was created by Dragon Wings puppeteers Debra Hathaway and Eric Heath. They also did a couple of great workshops with kids to create sea creature hand puppets and fish hats, which each year become a small parade of revelers marching up to the 9 p.m. Crab Drop, known as “Midnight in the Mid-Atlantic.” The last several years, Maggii Sarfaty has created another huge mermaid, a people-parade sized one, as well as more delightful hand-carried sea creatures. The parade is led bagpiper Randy Welch, and the crowd gathers in advance of the countdown to enjoy fire juggling by Cascading Carlos.
The full performance of the countdown and Crab Drop will be broadcast at 9 p.m. on New Year’s Eve from an undisclosed, historic location in Talbot County. Local kids will be the parade.
The entire community is invited to join in online for the only remaining First Night Celebration in the state of Maryland.
The underlying theme this year is to “Celebrate the Arts,” as well as to support and share our “Community Talents and Traditions.”
