Step back in time to the early 20th century and experience the beloved institution that brought live entertainment to communities all along the Chesapeake Bay.
The Calvert Marine Museum’s newest mezzanine exhibit, “The Happiest of All Showboats: The James Adams Floating Theatre,” is a wonderful assemblage of local history, regional influence, national interest, and global fame.
In April of 1925, American novelist Edna Ferber boarded the theater in Bath, N.C., in order to do research for her novel “Showboat.” In 2003, the town of Bath celebrated the 300th anniversary of its incorporation as the oldest town in the state. As part of the year-long celebration, Patricia Samford, former site director of Historic Bath, researched the theater and Edna Ferber providing local lectures about the theater.
Continuing her research in Maryland as the director of the Maryland Archaeological Conservation Laboratory at Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum, Samford pursued a lecture series locally in Calvert County. The popularity of her lecture and interest in the floating theater led to an exhibit collaboration with the Calvert Marine Museum for their new exhibit.
Showboat popularity began in the mid-19th century when riverboat crews played music to entertain crowds gathering to meet ships at port locations along rivers and smaller tributaries. Entertainers purchased flat-bottomed boats with shelters, where performances could take place. Between 1831 and 1939, there were 53 major showboats in the United States, the majority along the Mississippi River.
The James Adams Floating Theatre was the only showboat to traverse the Chesapeake Bay. The James Adams Floating Theatre performed at Solomons 24 times between 1914 and 1940 and was the only stop the theater ever made in Calvert County.
The James Adams Floating Theatre exhibit will be open through 2024 and is included with museum admission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.