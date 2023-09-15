Frederick Douglass Day events will be held in Easton and Talbot County on Saturday, Sept. 23. The day commemorates the life and contributions of the abolitionist, social reformer and writer.
Frederick Douglass Day events will be held in Easton and Talbot County on Saturday, Sept. 23. The day commemorates the life and contributions of the abolitionist, social reformer and writer.
Events are organized by the Frederick Douglass Honor Society along with the Talbot County Free Library, (TCFL) town of Easton and Talbot County.
There will be a parade in downtown Easton on Saturday with bands from Easton High School and Easton Middle School, local dance groups and local dignitaries. The parade runs from Easton Elementary School to the Talbot County Court House.
A welcome ceremony will feature music from the high school and middle school and hip ho artist Baba Bomani along with speakers and recitations. Easton Mayor Megan McLennan Cook,, Talbot County Councilwoman Keasha Haythe and Brenda Wooden, president, Frederick Douglass Honor Society are among the speakers.
There will be a marketplace Children’s Village with kids activities and events from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in downtown Easton.
The TCFL will have a Frederick Douglass Room with artifacts, readings and Douglass paintings by artist Laura Era, who owns the Troika Gallery.
The library will launch a Fredrick Douglass Reading Challenge on Sept. 23 that runs through Nov 1 for ages to 18. “Every time you read a Frederick Douglass biography, you fill out and turn in a raffle ticket which makes you eligible to win one of three $50 gift certificates from Target,” the library said in an announcement.
There will also be book signings related to Douglass — who was born into slavery in Talbot County and became a leading abolitionist voice.
Dr. Robert Levine, author of “The Failed Promise: Reconstruction, Frederick Douglass, and the Impeachment of Andrew Johnson”, will sign his books at Flying Cloud Booksellers at 11:30 a.m.
Author and photographer Jeff McGuiness will sign copies of his book “Bear Me into Freedom: The Talbot County of Frederick Douglass” at Vintage Books & Fine Arts from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Dr. Derrick R. Spires — a John and Patricia Cochran Scholar of Inclusive Excellence and Associate Professor of English at the University of Delaware — will deliver a keynote address at 1 p.m.
For information on the other speakers, music and other entertainment check out https://frederickdouglasshonorsociety.com/.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.