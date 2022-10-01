ROCK HALL — Rock Hall FallFest, which returns to the town’s iconic Main Street on Saturday, Oct. 8, has always been built around good live music of all genres. That’s a reflection of the vision held by founder Tom McHugh, the legendary local musician, educator, and organizer who started the event in 1997.
FallFest is a lot more, of course, including a celebration of the annual “return” of the oyster. It is also a chance to stroll the street, explore the shops, discover artisan creations, and sample all manner of food and drink in a fun, casual setting.
But music was the heart of life for McHugh, who also co-founded The Mainstay, Rock Hall’s intimate music venue which, like FallFest, is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. McHugh, who passed away in 2021, made sure from the beginning that music was at the heart of FallFest, too.
This year, there are eight live acts set to perform on two stages at either end of Main Street. All are excellent, but none are as closely ingrained into the history and spirit of FallFest as the wildly-popular Catonsville High School Steel Band, which will be making its 23rd appearance at the event.
“We tell the new kids that they won’t fully get it until they see it,” said band co-director Andy Hamilton. “We set up and, at a certain time, the road is blocked and they realize they can’t even see beyond the audience. Then they understand this is a big deal. It brings joy to a lot of people.”
The story of how the Catonsville band got got to a small, Bayside town in Kent County is as unique as the music it plays, a wide range of styles performed on the tuned pans that originated in Trinidad and Tobago almost 100 years ago. The Catonsville band plays traditional calypso, ska, and reggae selections, but also applies the percussion instruments to other genres like big band, pop, and rock.
On April 22, 1999, the band had just finished playing a performance at Baltimore’s Inner Harbor when a man approached director Jim Wharton with tears in his eyes. It was McHugh, who couldn’t bring himself to teach in the aftermath of the Columbine school shooting two days earlier that left 12 students and a teacher dead at the hands of two of their classmates. McHugh had driven aimlessly to Baltimore and found himself moved by the enthusiastic young people in the band and the lively music they played.
“He told me about FallFest and said, ‘I’m so glad I saw you. Please come and play for us in Rock Hall,’” said Wharton, who organized the band in 1992. “It’s been a love story ever since. To see Tom with tears streaming down his face because he saw high school students doing such a good thing. He said, ‘Please help me promote the fact that students can do wonderful things.’”
All these years later, that is still taking place at FallFest, as several generations of performers have taken part in the band. Hamilton was a band member himself, graduating in 2005, and replaced Wharton as the school’s music director when Wharton retired in 2013. The two still co-direct the steel band, which has 21 members this year, including 11 returning musicians. Almost all also play another instrument in the school’s band and orchestra programs, but the extracurricular outlet of the after-school steel band is a special challenge.
“The second they touch it and make that sound, they’re hooked,” Hamilton said. “There’s a mystique, and an intrigue to it. You don’t hear it much and you associate it with certain things, like vacations.”
The original instruments were fashioned from 55-gallon oil barrels, or drums, but the steel pans are not technically “drums.” They are in the same percussion group as gongs, triangles, and xylophones, because it is the instrument itself that creates the notes, not a drum head or membrane. So, when people refer to the band as a “steel drum” band, that’s not really correct, but it’s okay with the Catonsville High School group, as long as everyone enjoys the music.
Wharton, as music director at CHS, submitted a grant proposal in 1990 to Baltimore County Public Schools to start the steel band after hearing a group play at a restaurant in Ocean City. He befriended the leader of that group and soon began learning about steel pan instruction.
“We had recognized that we needed to study more than just the music of European culture in our programs,” Wharton said. “When I heard the group, I knew I wanted to develop something like that.”
The high school band started in the spring of 1992, with four instruments and 12 musicians. Each group of four students played one piece each and the show lasted for only three numbers. At FallFest this year, there will be seven types of pans and a total of 18 instruments. The set, which runs from 1:30 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. on the Bayside Stage at the foot of Main Street, is expected to pack the street again.
“The kids love it,” Wharton said. “It’s the first big concert we do every year. The new kids are terrified. They’ve been playing pan maybe five or six weeks. But to go in and get such a rousing reception, 40 rows deep with people, is amazing. At the end of every school year, we ask the rising seniors what are the best concerts that we want to keep doing and, every year, it’s Rock Hall. That’s first.”
In honor of McHugh, who brought steel pan music to Main Street, and in honor of the silver anniversaries of both FallFest and The Mainstay, a portion of proceeds from the non-profit event this year will be set aside to fund exciting new programs and musical offerings at The Mainstay.
Admission and parking are free at FallFest, which runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Main Street. For the complete lowdown, the updated music performance schedule, and information about the morning 5K run, please visit www.rockhallfallfest.org.
