Catonsville High School Steel Band

At FallFest this year, there will be seven types of pans and a total of 18 instruments as Catonsville High School’s Steel Band returns Oct. 8. The set, which runs from 1:30 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. on the Bayside Stage at the foot of Main Street, is expected to pack the street again.

 Steven G. Atkinson/FallFest

ROCK HALL — Rock Hall FallFest, which returns to the town’s iconic Main Street on Saturday, Oct. 8, has always been built around good live music of all genres. That’s a reflection of the vision held by founder Tom McHugh, the legendary local musician, educator, and organizer who started the event in 1997.

