Here are some of the upcoming shows at the Avalon Theatre (40 E. Dover Street in downtown Easton) — including summaries of the acts from the performing arts center and concert venue. Check out https://tickets.avalontheatre.com/ for tickets and show information.
High Voltage: AC/DC Tribute
Saturday, February 4, 2023
Doors: 6:30 p.m.; Show: 7 p.m.
About the band:
High Voltage, the nation’s premier AC/DC tribute band, consists of five veteran musicians putting it all on the line every time they take the stage to give audiences the most authentic AC/DC live performance possible. Next to the real thing, Baltimore’s own High Voltage is the most entertaining AC/DC live show you will see. For over 10 years, they have delivered the pure energy, excitement, and concert experience that true AC/DC fans around the world have grown to expect.
High Voltage performs the very best AC/DC songs and the most recognizable hits, spanning the full range of epic hit songs from the Bon Scott era through the days with Brian Johnson at the helm. Be prepared to rock to AC/DC’s biggest hits (“You Shook Me All Night Long”, “Highway To Hell”, “Back In Black”, “Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap”, and “Hells Bells”), as well as fan favorites (such as “Shoot To Thrill”, “Sin City”, “For Those About to Rock”, and more). https://www.highvoltage.rocks/
Ivy League of Comedy — Skirmishes of the Sexes
Friday, February 10, 2023
Doors: 6:30 p.m.; Show: 7 p.m.
About the show:
Celebrate Valentine’s Day (or don’t!) with tales of love and not-love, bad dinners and good dates, broken cars and unbroken dreams…all served with a fresh comedic twist! The Ivy League of Comedy is a premier group of stand-up comedians touring America, known for their elite brand of clever comedy. You’ve heard their brilliant comedic voices on late-night TV and Comedy Central. Now come see them live on the Avalon stage!
The Ivy League of Comedy offers audiences original, well-written comedy that doesn’t resort to playing on stereotypes or picking on the audience. They bring you stand-up comedy’s funniest and brightest. https://www.ivystandup.com/
Across The Harbor
Saturday, February 11, 2023
Doors: 6:30 p.m.; Show: 7 p.m.
About the show:
Baltimore is teeming with melodies and magic. This ephemeral show celebrates both the jovial and the lamenting sounds found in the rowhouses, sidewalks corners, concert stages, and local sessions of Baltimore. Across The Harbor will transport you through time and space as the themes of “home” and “belonging” are explored.
You can expect to hear the songs of The Honey Dewdrops, Letitia VanSant, and Caleb Stine, each with a unique twist. The list of traditionally rooted instrumentalists is astonishing: David McKindley- Ward, Alex Lacquement, Patrick McAvinue, Laura Byrne, Brad Kolodner, Meghan Mette, Sam Guthridge, Jonathan Vocke, Matt Mulqueen, Sean McComiskey, and EJ Shaull-Thompson.
Never before have all of these artists performed together, traded tunes and re-imagined songs. Collaborating for Across The Harbor is the artists’ gratitude for the Baltimore music community, personified. https://www.alexlacquement.com/across-the-harbor.html
An Evening with
Jorma Kaukonen
Saturday, February 25, 2023
Doors: 6:30 p.m.; Show: 7 p.m.
About the show:
“A gifted writer, Kaukonen shares insight into a life well lived, with a certain amount of luck, a great deal of determination, and a towering love of music.” Relix.com
Jorma Kaukonen is a Grammy nominee, a member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and a leading practitioner of finger-style guitar…and he also happens to be a founding member of two legendary rock bands: The Jefferson Airplane and the still-touring Hot Tuna.
In addition to his work with Hot Tuna, Jorma has recorded more than a dozen solo albums on major labels and on his own, beginning with 1974’s “Quah” and continuing with his recent acoustic releases on Red House Records—2007’s “Stars in My Crown” and his new CD “River of Time”, produced by Larry Campbell and featuring Levon Helm.
Join Jorma for this special evening of insightful life stories and great music in the Avalon! https://jormakaukonen.com/
An Evening with
George Winston
Saturday, March 11, 2023
Door: 6:30 p.m.; Show: 7 p.m.
About the show:
George Winston is undeniably a household name. He’s inspired fans and musicians alike with his singular solo acoustic piano songs for more than 40 years while selling 15 million albums. A tireless road warrior playing nearly 100 concerts annually, live performance for Winston is akin to breathing.
Join him in the Avalon for a special evening of evocative music from his latest release, “Night”—it’s a chance to take a step back from our perpetually busy lives to let our minds adventurously wander. https://www.georgewinston.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.