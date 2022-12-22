Atomic Light Orchestra (ALO), an ELO tribute band, will play the Avalon Theatre in Easton on Jan. 14. Tickets are on sale now. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., The show is at 7:00 p.m.
The Baltimore based six-piece includes Dennis Schocket (guitar, lead vocals), Gregg Simmons (guitar, lead vocals), Bronson Wagner (bass, keys, lead vocals), who has the challenging task of reproducing that epic ELO bass rumble, Phil Brotman (drums), John Kelly (keyboards, vocals), who takes on the multiple rolls of keys and strings with effortless grace and joy, and ALO’s newest member Greta Thomas (violin), who brings classically trained excellence to round out the band’s line-up.
ALO was formed after attending an Electric Light Orchestra (ELO) concert in 2018. “Growing up as a kid the Beatles were the greatest band ever,” said Schocket. “After their breakup ELO showed up and filled the void. Melodic pop songs filled with orchestration and dramatic harmonies. Just what my young ears needed. Hearing those songs today is like being wrapped in a quilt of comfort.”
Reproducing the sound of ELO is a difficult task but ALO stay faithful to the original music and sound. They perform all songs without the use of computers or pre-recorded sounds. Audiences are wowed by their authentic live productions and what they say sound “just like the recording,” on songs such as “Evil Woman,” “Mr. Blue Sky,” “Don’t Bring Me Down,” and other favorites.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.