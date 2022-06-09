Godfrey’s Farm in Sudlersville will host its annual Blueberry Boogie 5K run/walk to benefit the Benedictine School of Ridgely on. Saturday., June 18 at 302 Leager Road.
The race starts at the Godfrey Farm market and will take race participants on a scenic route through the farm, passing the blueberry fields, as well as a flat country road. Apple cider donuts, blueberry scones, fresh fruit, live music from Americana artist Red Sammy and blueberry picking wait at the finish line, the Eastern Shore farm said in a release.
“I am so excited to have families from near and far join us in supporting the Benedictine,” said Lisa Godfrey, owner of Godfrey’s Farm, “All while enjoying the unique course on our farm, the live music and the blueberry season.”
The race will raise money to support the work that the Benedictine School does offering year-round educational and residential programming and services for students, both children and adults, with developmental intellectual disabilities and autism.
Local sponsors of the event include Harbor Sales, Cross Street Food & Garden, Keany Produce & Gourmet, Tammy’s Cool Things, Graul’s Markets, A Little Lovely Coffeehouse, Langenfelder Pork, Richard Brusca Nursery, Sudlersville Meat Locker, Williard Agri-Service, The Peoples Bank, Shore Septic and The Class Produce Group.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.