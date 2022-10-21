Halloween officially falls on Monday, Oct. 31, this year.
There will be trick-or-treating across the Shore, including Talbot and neighboring counties, Monday evening.
But there are plenty of other events slated locally and regionally around the spooky holiday as we all as other themes.
Here’s a sampling:
• “Stage Fright” — a ghost story play with audience interactions and immersions — comes to the Avalon Theatre in Easton for a series of shows Thursday, Oct. 26, through Sunday, Oct. 30.
The 90-minute play was written by Casey Rauch and is directed by Cecile Storm.Tickets are $35. The slate of shows debuted Wednesday, Oct. 26.
The immersive play focuses on a ghost of the Avalon Theatre with a story set in 1927.
“’Stage Fright’ is the story of Marguerite, the tragic showgirl and ghost of the Avalon. Follow her descent into madness as the twisted underworld of the theatre swirls around her. Expect the unexpected in this dark and thrilling tale of prohibition, love, grief, and ghosts,” *
The ghost story delves into murder, revenge and sexuality and attendees traversing dark spaces with strobe lights, haze and loud noises.
Audience members will also be asked to wear “signature Stage Fright theatrical masks" and are encouraged to come in costumes if they want.
The theatrical experience is sponsored by Out of the Fire, Rise up Coffee, Lyon Rum, Other Half Brewing and the Boutte Family For more details email hello@cecilestorm.com or visit https://avalonfoundation.org/
• The Chesapeake Bay Martine Museum will host OysterFest on Saturday, Oct. 29 in St. Michaels.
The event runs 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. celebrating oysters and other local fare, craft beers and spirits, live music and an oyster stew cooking competition.
There will also be other foods, kids activities, speciality cocktails featuring St. Michaels-based Windon Distilling Lyon Rum and Chesapeake-style Bloody Marys featuring George’s Beverage
Maryland-based Swamp Donkey Newgrass will be playing the Tolchester Beach Bandstand all day long, delivering an exciting combination of original songs and unique covers cutting across musical genres.
“Family activities include Chesapeake-themed games, activities, and demonstrations, and a chance to build a take-home model boat,” according to announcement from CBMM.
Admission prices start at $6 for adult members of CBMM (kids of members get in free). For non-members prices are $18 for adults and $6 for kids ages 6 to 17.
• A Harvest Fair will also be held Sunday, Oct. 30, at the Talbot Ag Center 10659 Hiners Lane, Easton.) with hayrides, pumpkin carving, 4-H exhibits, kids games, food and craft vendors. The event runs 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will also feature Halloween costume contests for kids and pets.
