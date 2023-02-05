Hirshhorn to present ‘Last Dance’ by choreographer, filmmaker

This performance image of Yvonne Rainer’s “Hellzapoppin’: What About the Bees?” (2022) is courtesy of Performa.

 Photo by Maria Baranova

The Smithsonian’s Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden will present pioneering American dancer, choreographer and filmmaker Yvonne Rainer’s self-described “last dance” in the Rasmuson Theater at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian Feb. 9–10.


