MIDDLETOWN, Del. – Cinematic purists and movie-loving Marylanders seeking to fill their weekends with festive cheer will discover numerous holiday classics on the silver screen at Middletown’s historic Everett Theatre throughout the month of December.
Bing Crosby and Fred Astaire star in 1942’s “Holiday Inn” which will play on Friday, Dec. 17, at 7:30 p.m.
With music composed by Irving Berlin, the film is treasured for its original recording of Crosby’s “White Christmas” and many of Astaire’s most celebrated dance numbers, including “Say It With Firecrackers” and the “Drunk Dance” in which he appears to be drunk as his partner, Marjorie Reynolds, helps him stay upright. Nominated for three Academy Awards, the film won for Best Original Song (Irving Berlin for “White Christmas”).
Children will be delighted to sing along with the presentation of Walt Disney Studios’ 2013 animated musical “Frozen” on Saturday, Dec. 18 at 3 p.m.
The film depicts a princess who sets off on a journey alongside an iceman, his reindeer and a snowman to find her estranged sister, whose icy powers have inadvertently trapped their kingdom in eternal winter. Special guest appearances by princesses Elsa and Anna will provide parents with a unique photo opportunity.
“National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” will show on Saturday, Dec. 18 at 7:30 p.m.
Starring Chevy Chase and Beverly D’Angelo, it’s Christmas time and the Griswolds are preparing for a family seasonal celebration, but things never run smoothly for Clark, his wife Ellen and their two kids. Clark’s continual bad luck is worsened by obnoxious house guests as his plans for a big family Christmas predictably turns into a big disaster. This feature is sponsored by Mint & Needle.
In what has become a beloved Everett holiday movie tradition, patrons will have the unique opportunity to view a 35mm film projection of the classic motion picture “It’s a Wonderful Life” on Sunday, Dec. 26 at 7 p.m.
Directed by Frank Capra, 1946’s perennial Christmas film “It’s a Wonderful Life” stars James Stewart as George Bailey, a man who dedicates his life to helping others, but requires the help of his guardian angel to discover how different his community would be if he had not been born. The film was nominated for five Academy Awards, including Best Picture, and is widely regarded as one of the greatest films of all time. This feature is sponsored by RG Architects.
With the advancement of digital-cinema technology through the last decade, nearly all of the world’s cinemas have retired their motion picture film equipment and converted to digital projection. The Everett installed a modern digital projection system in 2014 but retained its original prewar 35mm film projectors. In doing so, the Everett remains one of a handful of theaters across the nation equipped to feature truly authentic screenings of classic films as they were meant to be shown.
The light projected by the Everett Theatre’s original 35mm Simplex projectors is produced by carbon arc lamps, a light-source very near the color temperature of sunlight and thereby ideal for presenting a motion picture film in its most natural light. The annual holiday showing of “It’s a Wonderful Life” is one of the very few occasions in which the Everett Theatre’s original 1938 projectors are operated.
The Everett Theatre first opened in 1922 and, nearing its 100-year anniversary, remains the area’s cultural center for cinema and the performing arts. The Everett’s stage is home to Broadway productions, children’s theater and one of the largest movie screens on the Delmarva Peninsula.
Discerning moviegoers will arrive early to seek out a hallowed spot – Row G, Seat 104 – the seat where the late comedian and actor Robin Williams sat during a scene in the hit 1989 movie Dead Poets Society, filmed largely around Middletown and its most-cherished theater.
Tickets may be purchased in advance at www.TheEverett.org or the box office at 47 West Main Street, Middletown, Delaware 19709. Learn more by visiting the website or The Everett Theatre on Facebook.
