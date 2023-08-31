An art exhibit at the Academy Art Museum in Easton featuring the work of Hoesy Corona wraps up Sunday, Sept. 10.
“Corona’s work highlights the complex relationship between humans and the environment by focusing on our changing climate and its impact on habitation and migration patterns. Using the archetype of the traveler, who is seen holding suitcases and voyaging through a wide array of landscapes towards a better place, Corona tackles the reality of the human aspect of climate change while celebrating the lushness and vibrancy of flora, bodies of water, and geographic forms, and bringing attention to the multitudinous powers of nature,” according to AAM’s summary of the exhibit.
“The artist transformed the Museum’s Saul Atrium Gallery with site-specific vignettes that each picture a character journeying from a land made uninhabitable by global warming. The immersive, large-scale installation also features Corona’s Climate Ponchos, which double as wearable sculptures: while their form recalls a simple rain poncho, the dynamic patterns on them tell stories of migration and history.”
AAM’s 2022-2023 Atrium Commission is supported by Donna and Jim Alpi, Carol Gordean, Joseph and Alzbetka Robillard, and Mary Ann Schindler. The atrium exhibit programs started in 2021.
Corona is a Baltimore-based artists whose work is and has been featured at the Baltimore Museum of Art, Kreeger Museum, Peale Museum, and the Walters Art Museum.
Corona’s AAM exhibit is entitled “Terrestrial Caravan”.
