Hoops

Basketball games being played at the inaugural Hoops on the Ave. event. This year’s event will take place Sunday, May 28.

 Submitted photo

The Hoops on the Ave. event returns to Salisbury on Sunday, May 28 —  outside the Wicomico Civic Center in Salisbury. The event is a a partnership between Wicomico County Recreation & Parks and the Mizzle House Foundation and will run from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.


Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.