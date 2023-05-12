The Hoops on the Ave. event returns to Salisbury on Sunday, May 28 — outside the Wicomico Civic Center in Salisbury. The event is a a partnership between Wicomico County Recreation & Parks and the Mizzle House Foundation and will run from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The events features 3-on-3 basketball tournaments featuring various divisions of competition as well as music, art, sneakers and kids' activities.
“The positive feedback and support we received in year one of this event was really incredible to see,” said Recreation Superintendent James Simmons. “Hoops on the Ave. is all about celebrating hoops culture – the music, the art, the kicks, the food and of course the basketball.”
The basketball tournaments have been expanded and will "feature seven divisions: Elite Men’s, Men’s Rec, Men’s Over 35, Women’s, High School Girls and High School Boys. High School divisions must have an adult coach. Each team is guaranteed three games. Prize money will be awarded in the adult divisions: $2,000 for Elite Men’s and $400 each for Men’s Rec, Men’s Over 35 and Women’s. Teams can have up to four members and will play half-court games in the Civic Center parking lot," according to a release on the events.
“We’re continuing our goal of cultivating an experience that brings all of these elements together right here on the Eastern Shore,” said Mizzle House Vice President Andrew Davis. “There’s no better place to kick off the summer than at Hoops on the Ave.”
