The Flash may be one of the quickest superheroes in the comics, but getting a movie made based on the characters has been a marathon dating back, in some ways, to the late 1980s. But at long last "The Flash" is making its way to theaters on June 16, directed by "It" helmer Andy Muschietti and starring Ezra Miller as Barry Allen, who has been attached to a standalone film for almost 10 years. The movie, which introduces the multiverse, brings back Michael Keaton's Batman and helps "reset" the future of the DC Universe.


