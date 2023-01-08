It lies along the Patuxent River and its landmark buildings tell a tale of history of life in the area.
Welcome to Historic Sotterley.
“It’s not just a typical museum,” Executive Director Nancy Easterling said recently from her office on the plantation. “We’re anything but a typical historic site. We’re bringing our community together and making it a better place and I think we have unique gifts here.”
And some of those gifts on the plantation’s 94 acres include 20 structures, including the Manor House, which was built to be the owner’s primary residence in 1703.
“It has an evolutionary history that started as two rooms but grown out,” Easterling said. “The house tells a lot about everyone that was intertwined in it but it’s an evolutionary house just like our story is evolutionary.”
There is also a slave cabin that housed anywhere from 10 to 20 people, despite being just 18-by-18 feet in size.
“We have the blessing of having buildings that are authentic, that have maybe been restored, but when you reach out and touch the wall you’re touching what other people have touched for centuries, which is a real connection to the past,” she said. “These aren’t just recreations, you’re seeing the real thing.”
In 1720, 29 slaves died aboard the Generous Jenny during the voyage from Africa to St. Mary’s County from a suspected smallpox outbreak. In memoriam to those who lost their lives, Sotterley rings a bell each year. The museum has partnered with the Middle Passage Ceremonies and Port Markers Project to help tell the story.
Sotterley, which produced primarily tobacco, was originally about 7,000 acres in size and extended down to Town Creek.
The plantation had a succession of owners starting from James Bowles, who owned it from 1699 to 1727, to Mabell Satterlee Ingalls, who possessed it from 1948 through 1993.
“We interpret about 300 years of history, which is a daunting amount of history,” Easterling said. “Most people talk about one family or one era, but we talk about everyone who lived and labored here. It’s the integration of the community that lived here that we need to be honest about.”
In 1996, the property was named one of the 11 most endangered historic places in America by the National Trust for Historic Preservation.
When asked which places visitors should put on their list during a visit, Easterling said a guided tour of the Manor House and a visit to the corn crib and its Land, Lives & Labor exhibit should be on everyone’s list. She also called an eagle overlook, which was created as part of an Eagle Scout project, the museum’s “little gem.”
The plantation also does outreach and a variety of programming and fundraisers. Its Growing For Good program, which grows food and distributes it to local charities, has donated more than 110,000 pounds of food over the past nine years.
“We try to be a real part of our community ... and that’s what a museum should be,” Easterling said. “It shouldn’t be a story in a bubble.”
Historic Sotterley is also part of Museums For All and a Blue Star site.
“We have some incredible nonprofits down here and I actually think we all compliment each other with our stories,” Easterling said when asked if she thought Sotterley was sometimes overlooked. “Where one picks up, another takes off and we can all enrich [each other] in different ways. We don’t look at it as being a competition. That’s one of the amazing things about Southern Maryland is the richness of what we have to offer, so people who come down and say there’s nothing to do here just haven’t looked very closely.”
