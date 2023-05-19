Chesapeake Music, an Easton-based nonprofit that promotes jazz and classical music, is bringing virtuoso jazz guitarist and composer Mary Halvorson and her sextet Amaryllis to the Ebenezer Theater in Easton on Friday, July 7.
Tickets are $65 — along with special $10 student tickets — for the 8 p.m. concerts. Tickets are available at ChesapeakeMusic.org
Halvorson has released over a dozen albums as a bandleader and collaborated or contributed to more than 60 other jazz albums, according to a release from Chesapeake Music.
“We are fortunate to be able to bring one of New York City’s most in-demand guitarists, Mary Halvorson, and her sextet to Easton,” said Don Buxton, executive director of Chesapeake Music. “This is truly a unique opportunity.”
Chesapeake Music promotes jazz and classical music across the region.
According to the release, “Halvorson’s most recent albums, released in May 2022, showcase her string quartet writing, interpreted by The Mivos Quartet (Belladonna), alongside her new sextet (Amaryllis), which she is bringing to Easton.”
“The latter sextet features:
• Adam O’Farrill, described by the New York Times as ‘among the leading trumpeters in jazz;’
• Jacob Garchik on trombone who contributed over 115 arrangements and transcriptions for the Kronos Quartet;
• Patricia Brennan on vibraphone, described by The New York City Jazz Record as ‘one of the instrument’s newer leaders:’
• Nick Dunston on bass, described by the New York Times as an “indispensable player on the New York avant-garde [scene];”
• And Tomas Fujiwara on drums. Fujiwara has been described by Nate Chinen of the New York Times as having ‘a way of spreading out the center of a pulse while setting up a rigorous scaffolding of restraint...A conception of the drum set as a full-canvas instrument, almost orchestral in its scope.’”
