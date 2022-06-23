Historic Cambridge will ring in the Fourth of July holiday with fireworks on the waterfront area along the Choptank River.

The fireworks show can be viewed from Gerry Boyle Park as well as Long Wharf Park. The fireworks start at dusk, generally around 9:15 p.m., on Monday, July 4.

For more: https://visitdorchester.org/event/4th-of-july-fireworks-in-cambridge/

