EASTON — The Academy Art Museum in downtown Easton has announced its slate of July events, classes and exhibitions. The museum continues to have some coronavirus-related rules for classes and other events at the museum. For additional information, visit academyartmuseum.org or call the museum at 410-822-2787.
EXHIBITIONS
The following Academy Art Museum exhibitions are sponsored by the Talbot County Arts Council, the Maryland State Arts Council, and The Star Democrat. Open daily, Tuesday through Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and Sunday, 12 p.m to 4 p.m.
• Miró in New York, 1947
Miró, Hayter and Atelier 17
When: Through July 8, 2021 (online through August 1, 2021)
Details: Miró in New York, 1947: Miró, Hayter and Atelier 17 explores a group of little-known etchings Joan Miró made with influential British printmaker Stanley William Hayter at Atelier 17, the New York outpost of his seminal printmaking studio in Paris. Both Miró and Hayter were key participants in the community of artists in Paris who ultimately formed the core of international movements in contemporary art from the 1930s to 1945. In the 1940s many of these artists, including Hayter, moved to New York to escape the horrors of the Nazi occupation of Paris. Works will be drawn from the Museum’s Permanent Collection and loans from Dolan/Maxwell Gallery, Philadelphia, and private collections. The exhibition catalogue includes the wide breadth of experimental and collaborative work done at Atelier 17, with pieces by Fred Becker, Terry Haass, Gabor Peterdi, Anne Ryan, Yves Tanguy, Helen Phillips, Alice Trumbull-Mason, and others, all of whom worked in Atelier 17 alongside Hayter and Miró.
• Norma Morgan: Enchanted World
When: Through August 1, 2021
Details: Norma Morgan: Enchanted World is an exhibition of the late artist’s prints, watercolors, paintings and drawings, and spans over 30 years of her prolific yet under-studied career. The exhibition highlights Morgan’s ability to convey a spiritual experience through her landscape and portraiture work and to effortlessly transition from formal observation to magical wonder. While her prints are a testimony to her mastery as a printmaker, her mid-career paintings, which include experimental materials such as Day-Glo acrylic, shine a light on the artist’s inquisitive mind and inventive inner world. One of the two African-American women artists to study with Stanley William Hayter’s Atelier 17, Morgan was a trailblazer as an artist and printmaker. Her works are in the collections of the Museum of Modern Art, New York; the Library of Congress; the National Gallery of Art, and others. The Academy Art Museum is proud to present this exhibition with loans from the Kerry and C. Betty Davis Collection of African American Art, Mr. Donnell and Mrs. Dorothea Walker Collection of African American Art, Mr. Freddie Styles, Mr. Darryl Love, and Dolan/Maxwell. The exhibition catalog will feature essays by art historians Dr. Amalia Amaki and Dr. Christina Weyl.
EVENTS
• Double Feature Films
When: July 1, 11 a.m. & July 2, 7 p.m.
Cost: Free
Details: “Miró Makes a Color Print and On and Around Miró” by avant-garde filmmaker Thomas Bouchard. The film pictures Joan Miró as he works at Atelier 17 in New York on a print – the subject of Academy Art Museum’s Spring 2021 exhibition, Miró in New York, 1947: Miró, Hayter and Atelier 17. “Around and About Joan Miró” is a more expansive record of Joan Miró’s work and studio.
• First Friday Opening
July 2, Open until 8 p.m. / Docent Tour – 6 p.m.
ADULT CLASSES
All Materials are Included. Contact Katie Cassidy for details at 410-820-5222 or email wkmcgarry@verizon.net for further information. Visit academyartmuseum.org for a full listing of classes. Scholarships are made possible through a generous grant from the Mid-Shore Community Foundation.
• Oil Painting: Creating Color Harmonies
Instructor: Bradford Ross, brad@bradfordross.com
Three-Day Workshop: July 6, 7 & 8
Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, 10 a.m.–3 p.m.
• Beyond Pencil and Brush – Enriching Your Toolbox
Instructor: Sheryl Southwick, sherylartist@gmail.com
July 19-22 or August 2–5
Monday–Thursday, 9:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.
• Workshop: Traveling with Gouache
Instructor: Bernard Dellario, bernie.dellario@gmail.com
3 Days: Friday, July 23, 24 & 25
Friday, Saturday & Sunday, 10 a.m.–3 p.m.
PERFORMING ARTS CLASSES
• Piano & Guitar Lessons
Instructor: Raymond Remesch
Contact Instructor for further information at (410) 829-0335 or rayremesch@gmail.com
• Voice Lessons
Instructor: Georgiann Gibson
Contact instructor for Information at (410) 829-2525 or georgiann@atlanticbb.net.
