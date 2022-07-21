STEVENSVILLE — Stray Cats, the latest novel by Stevensville author Kenton Kilgore, posits that cats really do have nine lives, but instead of living them one after the other, as people usually think, they live them all at once, on different worlds. One of those worlds is our own, specifically Kent Island.
Stray Cats is the follow-up to Kilgore’s Amazon-bestselling, post-apocalyptic Kent Island novel Lost Dogs, published in 2014, a 2022 winner of a Maryland State Arts Council Independent Artist Award. Stray Cats is more than a sequel, however. While it incorporates characters, plotlines, and the setting from its predecessor, it also follows its protagonist, a black cat named Pimmi, in her adventures across several different science fiction and fantasy worlds.
Those include a milieu of classic “swords and sorcery;” a far-off planet protected by a power-armored space marine; a future version of Washington DC where a high-tech superheroine hunts a terrorist; and an alien world home to the reptilian Kurindans, the villains of Stray Cats, bent on cosmic mayhem. Other settings are the alternate Old West of Kilgore’s 2012 novel Dragontamer’s Daughters; and a nightmare desert with monsters never before imagined, from his 2018 book, This Wasted Land.
It’s the parts of Stray Cats set on Kent Island that will most likely resonate with local readers. In one of Pimmi’s lives, she struggles to survive after the cataclysm of Lost Dogs, where humans have been wiped out, leaving their pets behind. In another, she is an otherwise ordinary house cat living in Stevensville. “Ordinary,” that is, except that she speaks to her owner, telling him about her adventures in other worlds, which he writes down as stories for his children.
Kilgore says that the popularity of Lost Dogs spurred him to write Stray Cats. “Many readers wrote to me, asking me to ‘do one about cats,’ but for a long time, I resisted. I didn’t want to just retell Lost Dogs with kitties in place of pooches. Then one day, the idea of a cat living nine lives at the same time, in different places, came to me. And off I went.”
The main character of Pimmi was patterned after the real-life cat of Kilgore’s younger daughter. “Our Pimmi is curious, playful, affectionate, and smart, but not always brave. Her fictional counterpart has to build up her courage and use all her wits when she finds herself in way over her head in various dangerous situations.”
Stray Cats was an opportunity for Kilgore to stretch his creative abilities. “I’ve been writing since I was in the fourth grade. I saw the original Star Wars movie in 1977, and it changed my life. I wrote my first novel when I was eleven, and I wrote horror stories and other novels in high school and college. With Stray Cats, I could share my love of sci-fi, fantasy, comic books, and games like Warhammer 40,000 and Dungeons & Dragons, with readers in a new, fun way.”
“Fun” was definitely Kilgore’s aim with Stray Cats. “People love Lost Dogs, but it’s a heartbreaker. “I should be giving away a box of Kleenex with every copy,” Kilgore said. “My book This Wasted Land is dark, scary, and twisted, and once you read it, you’ll never go alone into a public bathroom ever again. Stray Cats has some sad parts, and some suspenseful parts, but mostly, it’s light-hearted and uplifting, just pure entertainment. The last few years have been tough for everyone, to say the least, and people need an escape from all the trouble and ugliness in the world.”
That fun spirit culminates in the superhero portion of the story, presented as an illustrated comic book within the pages of Stray Cats. “You’ll be reading along, and bam! All of a sudden, you’re flipping through a manga book where Pimmi is the cyborg sidekick to Alley Kat, who’s like Catwoman in an Iron Man suit. They’re chasing a supervillain called Quick Brown Fox, but they run into a bunch of Kurindans, these four-armed lizardmen from another planet, who are up to no good. It’s just a really wild, off-the-chain part of Stray Cats,” the novelist shares.
In addition to being set on Kent Island, Stray Cats features interior artwork from an emerging local talent, Alyssa Scalia of Stevensville. “The last section of Stray Cats is told as a children’s picture book,” Kilgore says, “and Alyssa’s drawings knocked it out of the park. They’re so charming and polished, perfectly capturing the essence of that piece of the story. She’s a fantastic illustrator, and I hope to work with her again on some other projects I’d like to publish.”
Stray Cats is available on Amazon in softcover and for Kindle. You can learn more about it and download a free excerpt at www.kentonkilgore.com.
