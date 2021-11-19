CHURCH HILL — Enter Church Hill Theatre’s newly renovated interior to find desperate lovers, scheming neighbors and secrets behind every toga. There may also be a courtesan or two.
The musical farce “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum” runs for one more weekend, Nov. 19-21. The shows run at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday, with the doors opening thirty minutes before curtain.
Tickets may be purchased online at churchhilltheatre.org or by calling the theatre office between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday at 410-556-6003.
Playgoers will first be greeted by the slave Pseudolus, played by J.W. Ruth. His entourage — the multi-talented Proteans Maria Boone, John Crook, Morgan Leigh, Calla McClusky and Travis Stotts — accompanies him.
Find out if Senex (Matt Folker) will escape his...er...lovely wife Domina (Heather Joyce-Byers), if Hero (Caleb Ford) will win the love of Philia (Averie Hitzges), if Erroneous (Eddie Vance) will make it around the Earth and if Hysterium (Frank Wirmusky) will successfully woo Captain Miles Gloriosus (Bradley Chaires).
Don’t forget to be on the lookout for Marcus Lycus (Zachary Schlag) and his courtesans: Kendall Chaires, Chelsea Clough, Lindsey Jones, Betsey Read, Debbie Roschli, and Becca Van Aken.
Please note that the Church Hill Theatre Inc. requires proof of vaccination for all audience members, staff, volunteers, performers and board members at all performances and theater activities.
As you enter, you are expected to show either your vaccination card and photo ID or a digital vaccination card. This policy will remain in effect until further notice.
Masks also will be required for audiences, front of house volunteers and staff inside the theater except while eating and drinking.
Director Liz Clarke has assembled a cast, crew, and production team of faces both familiar and new to the Church Hill stage.
Musical Director Erin Bradley makes her Church Hill debut conducting the six-piece orchestra: Grace Wheatley on piano; Tom Anthony, bass; Ron Demby, clarinet; Frank Gerber, percussion; Jim Pileggi, trombone; and David James, trumpet. Kendall Chaires (theatre business manager) returns as choreographer with the incomparable Sylvia Maloney as producer.
Costumes designed by Tina Johnson, lights by Doug Kaufmann, set by Tom Rhodes and stage management by Steve Atkinson and Jim Johnson
If you are in need of a good laugh and a quick escape (to Ancient Rome), be sure to grab tickets to “A Funny Thing On the Way to the Forum” at Church Hill Theatre.
Questions? Email Kendall Chaires at businessmanager@churchhilltheatre.org.
