The Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum and Chesapeake College are partnering to host a marine welding course.
The seven-session course, WEL: Special Topics–Marine Welding Processes, is scheduled for Monday evenings, March 27 through May 8, from 6 p.m.–8:30pm. The cost is $850 with a 20% discount for CBMM members. Advance registration for the program is required at bit.ly/MarineWelding2023.
Over seven weeks, students will delve into marine welding processes, gaining an understanding of the environmental and process-based concerns associated with welding in a marine environment while learning the basics processes.
"Class participants will explore different ferrous and non-ferrous metals, focused on steel, stainless steel, aluminum, and copper-based alloy while gaining understanding of galvanic scale, different metals, and degradation above and below the waterline," CBMM said in a press release.
All sessions will be held at Chesapeake College in Wye Mills, Md., except for session two held at CBMM’s working shipyard in St. Michaels. No prior welding experience necessary. All tools and materials are included with the cost of registration.
Full and partial participant scholarships are available. Interested participants can email Shipyard Education Programs Manager Jenn Kuhn at jkuhn@cbmm.org for more information.
Scholarship opportunities for this course are supported by CBMM’s Regional Folklife Center under the Maryland Traditions program of the Maryland State Arts Council.
