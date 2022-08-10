Ocean City is offering summer fireworks, free concerts and drone shows on Sunday and Monday evenings throughout the 2022 summer season.
The drone shows features unique and entertaining light shows. They are located downtown on the beach at Dorchester Street. Shows start at 9:30 p.m. There will be drone shows on Aug. 15, 22, and 29.
The popular Maryland beach destination also hosts firework shows and concerts on Sunday evenings.
The Sundaes in Park events features free live music, fireworks, kids activities and ice cream for sale. The Sunday events are held from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Northside Park.
The remaining shows this summer include a Beatles tribute on Aug. 14 as well as shows on Aug. 21, Aug. 28 (a Boston and Styx tribute show) and a Sept. 4 Prince tribute concert.
For more: www.ococean.com/
