Best selling local author Paul Comfort unboxed the first edition of his new best selling cookbook Comfort Food; A Public Transportation Celebrity Cookbook with “celebrity chef” and CoMotion CEO John Rossant at the CoMotion Miami VIP Reception held with hundreds of attendees at the History Miami Museum last week.
Later Comfort and Rossant autographed and distributed complimentary copies of the book as part of the kickoff to his new, fun international recipe book. Break bread with transit industry CEOs and influencers in this one-of-a-kind cookbook, Comfort Food. While we often see these top industry leaders on the evening news announcing some new rail expansion or responding to a crisis, in Comfort’s latest book, get up close and personal with them as they share their favorite recipes alongside heart-warming stories from their families and homelands. In addition, get a glimpse into their home life with pictures of them cooking in their own kitchens.
Comfort is a three time, number one best-selling author and host of the industry leading podcast Transit Unplugged and Transit Unplugged TV. A resident of Queen Anne’s County, Comfort enjoyed a 30 year career in public transportation and government, rising to the top of one of America’s largest transit systems in Baltimore. Now he is a Transit Evangelist and sought after keynote speaker, sharing the food, culture and public transportation of cities around the world.
The glossy, color hardback version and the e-book are now available on Amazon.
