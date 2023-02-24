CAMBRIDGE — Main Street Gallery is pleased to present Delaware artist Jack Knight as guest artist for its March/April exhibit. Knight, who was born in Ontario, Canada, and currently resides in Long Neck, Delaware, will be showing his 3-D constructions alongside the work of the gallery’s 11 member artists in an exhibit titled “Ontario Series: Mixed Media Constructions.”
Occupying a long wall in the gallery is Knight’s series of eight colorful works that he began in April of 2022. The artist calls these vertical wall hung rectangles, “assemblages,” and truly they are. Diverse elements such as small, brightly painted canvases, colorful buttons and balls, and even a plastic fork and a replica of a piece of cake are artfully assembled within wooden segments which are then assembled on a wooden frame to make the final 12” wide by 36” long piece.
While the works themselves exude a spirit of playfulness and fun, Knight describes the making of the series as being contemplative and visually imagined. “These wall constructions are created in a step by step process,” he said, adding that they are put together on the floor.
“The series reads from top to bottom, and I work in sections and then assemble it as one work of art,” he explained.
Knight, who grew up in Western New York, earned a BS in Art Education from Buffalo State College and a Master of Fine Arts from SUNY Buffalo. He had a long career in the railroad industry but always found time to create. In 2010 he retired and became a full-time studio artist.
He has received numerous art awards including the Established Artist Fellowship in Sculpture from the Delaware Division of the Arts. His work resides in private as well as corporate collections including Milton Bradley, Bank of Boston, Pennsylvania Bank and Trust, Ernst & Young, Springfield Newspapers and Occidental Chemical.
“Ontario Series: Mixed Media Constructions” will open on March 2 and run through April 30. Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Sunday in March and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in April. Online shopping with free local delivery is always available at mainstgallery.net.
There will be two artist receptions from 5 to 8 p.m. on Second Saturdays, March 11 and April 8. All are welcome and light refreshments will be served. The artist will give a talk about his work at the March 11 reception.
Main Street Gallery is located at 518 Poplar St. in Cambridge’s lively Arts and Entertainment district and is the city’s only artist-owned and operated cooperative. It is currently reviewing work from prospective members and guest artists. Please contact the gallery at 410-330-4659 or via its website if you are interested in being a part of this vibrant artist community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.