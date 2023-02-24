CAMBRIDGE — Main Street Gallery is pleased to present Delaware artist Jack Knight as guest artist for its March/April exhibit. Knight, who was born in Ontario, Canada, and currently resides in Long Neck, Delaware, will be showing his 3-D constructions alongside the work of the gallery’s 11 member artists in an exhibit titled “Ontario Series: Mixed Media Constructions.”


Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.