ROCK HALL — The Mainstay, Rock Hall’s 25-year-old non-profit music venue, is delighted to offer the first show of 2023 in its ongoing monthly series “First Friday with Joe Holt”. Holt is a highly regarded pianist/ jazz performer throughout the Delmarva peninsula. He is well known on the Eastern Shore for his imaginative, whimsical improvisations, as well as being a sensitive accompanist and creative collaborator, and for creating a space for all in the audience to join him.


