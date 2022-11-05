The Calvert Marine Museum welcomed the sailing yacht, Witchcraft, dockside under the Drum Point Lighthouse on Oct. 31.
The Calvert Marine Museum welcomed the sailing yacht, Witchcraft, dockside under the Drum Point Lighthouse on Oct. 31.
The vessel, named Witchcraft, arrived as a gift to the Calvert Marine Museum Society by its most recent owner Dave Butler of Pasadena.
“Witchcraft represents the beginning of an exciting new chapter in our floating watercraft,” Calvert Marine Museum Curator of Maritime History and Boatwright Mark Wilkins said in a news release. “She represents the zenith of the traditional yacht-builders art and was designed to race, so she is fast, stable and sea-kindly.”
The vision behind acquiring the vessel was to preserve the recreational maritime culture of the Chesapeake Bay, provide educational programs for youth, and sailing opportunities for all.
Calvert Marine Museum Director of Development Bonnie Barrett said the vessel “will enable the museum to continue paying the gift forward to our community.”
Built in 1903 by well-known boatwrights George Lawley & Son Boat Yard in Boston, Mass. she launched as Witchcraft II, a racing yacht for original owner William Bowditch Rogers.
She eventually made her way down to the Chesapeake Bay on a treacherous journey during WWII and in 1970 underwent a 30-year restoration project after years of sailing the Chesapeake.
In 2007, Butler reconnected with the Witchcraft after searching for her design plans in hopes to recreate a model of the vessel he once sailed. Butler and his brother, Bryan, enjoyed spending summers on the Chesapeake sailing with their father and were elated to find that she still existed. After purchasing the vessel in 2008, Butler aided in completing renovations and hired past owner Paul Itzel to captain the Witchcraft.
The release added the museum was “delighted to add this iconic sailing vessel and continue her presence on the Chesapeake Bay.”
The Calvert Marine Museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily and is located at 14200 S. Solomons Island Road in Solomons.
For more information, call 410-326-2042 or go to www.calvertmarinemuseum.com.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.