Easton Airport Day features up close and personal views of airplanes and aircraft.
Easton Airport Day comes back for its 2022 incarnation on Saturday, Oct. 8.
Tracy and Scott Wagner with their beloved dog Burry. They are the presenting sponsors of Easton Airport Day 2022 on Oct. 8.
Visitors stood in line for a chance to step inside one of the large planes at Easton Airport Day last year.
Easton Airport Day 2022 is slated for Saturday, Oct. 8.
Here is a quick summary of the popular local event which features airport tours, displays of vintage aircraft, flyovers and aviation-related presentations.
Where: Easton Airport (29137 Newnam Rd Easton, MD 21601)
When: Saturday, Oct. 8,
Website: https://eastonairport.com/ead/
Presenting sponsor: Scott and Tracy Wagner
Tentative schedule of events:
9:15 AM Terminal Ramp Gate Opens
Early access to the terminal ramp and ACE tent, once all participating planes have landed and parked.
9:45 AM Opening Remarks & National Anthem
ACE Tent – Opening remarks from local representatives and airport leadership. Presentation of colors and singing of the National Anthem.
10:00 AM All Ramps Open
Access to all ramps, displays, and up close look at the mass formation flying aircraft
10:30 AM EPD Unmanned Aircraft System Demonstration
11:00 AM EPD Unmanned Aircraft System Demonstration
11:30 PM Mass Formation Engines Start
12 PM Mass Formation Flyovers
12:15 PM Rubber Chicken Drop Contest Sponsored by Bluepoint Hospitality
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Subscribe to this newsletter to have the latest headlines delivered to your inbox in a Morning Edition at 7 a.m.
Subscribe to this newsletter to have the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox twice weekly.
Notifications that Special Sections have been uploaded to StarDem.com
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.