FAIR HILL — After four days displaying the athletic prowess and grace of horses, one of the most prestigious equestrian events in the world, the Maryland 5 Star at Fair Hill ended on Sunday, Oct. 17.
The winner, Boyd Martin, lives around 25 minutes away from Fair Hill, operating the farm Windurra USA, in Cochranville, PA. as a training facility. The Maryland 5 Star brought over 20,000 people to Cecil County in its inaugural year, bringing international attention to local businesses and institutions.
“Much like Preakness serving as the second leg of racing’s triple crown, the annual Maryland 5 Star will undoubtedly grow in popularity as more people discover Maryland’s equine roots and the beauty of the sport of eventing,” County executive Danielle Hornberger said during the welcome event.
Gov. Larry Hogan made an appearance at the event, wearing a tie featuring horses colored with the state flag.
“I think it’s going to make a huge difference,” Hogan said. “And I think it’s going to continue to grow every year.”
There are only seven eventing competitions in the world with the 5 Star designation, two in Great Britain and one each in France, Germany, Australia and Kentucky. Eventing is a horse competition with three separate parts, one is dressage, an activity akin to horse dancing where the animal conducts a prescribed series of graceful movements. The other segments are cross country and show jumping.
Four athletes competing in Fair Hill have won Olympic gold medals. The top-ranked eventing rider in the world, Oliver Townend, along with Zara Tindall, the granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, competed in Cecil County for a chance to win.
Cecil Economic Development Director Steve Overbay said the attendance estimate for this years’ 5 Star was between 20,000-30,000 people. Overbay hopes that attendance will continue to grow over the coming years, since the other American 5 Star event in Kentucky draws up to 80,000 people a year. Overbay said the Kentucky event gives the community an economic benefit between $15 to $16 million annually.
The Fair Hill International, an annual 3 Star event since 1989, is now going to be held in conjunction with the 5 Star, with the 3 Star competition in the morning, and the 5 Star in the afternoon.
“The cross country course here is known as being incredibly challenging,” Overbay said. “Top riders from around the globe are interested in seeking the opportunity to come test their mettle here in Cecil County.”
Martin had especially high praise for the cross country course, calling it a great test of endurance. The cross country course showcased a bit of Maryland flair, with one jump in the water obstacle shaped like a giant crab.
Hogan expressed his support for more hotels to ensure revenue from the 5 Star stays local.
“As you get more lodging and restaurants here people will take advantage of it,” Hogan said. “I think we have a lot of people staying across the line in Delaware.”
“It’s going to put us on the map,” Hogan said. “There are people from all around the world watching this.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.