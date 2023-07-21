Whether you consider yourself an artist or you’d just like to try, the mural project happening soon in Port Deposit at the Rice Tot Lot needs extra hands to paint the four colorful panels.
Jessica Kehl is the artist tapped to lead the project on behalf of the town of Port Deposit and Community Connecting Us, the asset-based community development non profit operating out of Nesbitt Hall at 99 North Main St. Port Deposit is located on the Susquehanna River north of Havre de Grace
A former art teacher in Harford County Public Schools, Kehl lives in the waterfront town, but that wasn’t what impressed the selection committee, said Erica Berge, director of CCU.
“We had artists from Virginia and Pennsylvania apply. We set up a rubric for the applicants. She did every piece and she is amazing,” Berge said, adding, “She’s done community mural projects before.”
Kehl said she heard about the project on through the town’s social media and saved the information in a “to do” file on her computer.
“I thought is this something I could actually, realistically do?” Kehl said, adding the design itself was the easy part. “I didn’t think I’d get picked but there’s no harm in trying.”
Vicky Rinkerman, town administrator, said Port Deposit VFW Post 8185 donated $1,000 for the mural but another $1,500 is needed. She is confident the funds will arrive to pay for the paint and supplies. The final issue for the project — permission from Norfolk Southern Railroad to paint the mural on its retaining wall — came recently.
“We’re very happy Norfolk Southern is on board and they will be at the dedication ceremony,” Rinkerman said. That’s tentatively set for Aug. 19.
Anyone of any age or talent can join in the fun and work alongside Kehl.
“She’ll draw the murals and number them,” Berge said of the large scale paint-by-number project.
Actually, Kehl had a different idea.
“I’ll mix the paint and put a dot in each section,” she said, then added, “So it is a kind of paint by number.”
Signing up to paint begins with sending an email to Berge at erica@communityconnectingus.us or by calling Port Deposit Town Hall at 410-378-2121.
Anyone 13 and older can participate on their own. Younger than 13 can take part with an adult to help. Up to three artists will paint with Kehl each shift.
“We’ll paint from 4:30 until sundown during the week and all day on weekends,” she said. At first she was concerned about working with volunteers, but then she remembered she is a former high school teacher.
“Working with the people in town will give them ownership,” she said.
Kehl designed four panels depicting the theme selected by Port Deposit Mayor and Town Council; “Life is Good on the River.” There’s a scene with children along the Susquehanna River, one depicting the Northern Map turtles and striped bass along with one of the four bridges that cross the river, another with a fanciful train and dogs and the fourth has the town’s name displayed. It is on that mural that people that took part in the project will leave their handprints.
“That train is what I think of whenever a train goes by,” Kehl said of the bright red train similar to the classic “Little Engine That Could” in children’s literature.
There will be a mandatory meeting at the park July 26 at 7 p.m. for anyone who will take up the brush and help.
Anyone needing more information, or who would like to make a donation to the Port Deposit Mural Project can call town hall at 410-378-2121.
