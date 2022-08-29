Jay Anderson recently self-published “Where Tour Buses Won’t Go.”
The Lusby resident said he has been afforded the opportunity to travel extensively to some of the most challenging places on earth.
As a result, he says he has repeatedly been put in a position where I am “the Other” and a “stranger in a strange land.” As a result, he said he has earned to more fully respect and honor the myriad ways we, as humans, strive to make better sense of the world around us.
His wife taught herself publishing through Amazon Books and has published all three of the couples’ books.
Anderson is currently developing a series of sketches, paintings, and writings about the Dust Bowl Era, which springboards off his material written for “The Oath.”
For more information or to order Anderson’s books, go to www.jayandersonphd.com or www.facebook.com/Dr.JayA.
How long have you been writing, and how did you get started?
I began my first book “Threadbare Tales From Silk Road” at age 25, and have continued to write since 1975. I originally intended to simply chronicle my experiences in extreme travel for myself and my immediate family. Over time, I decided to publish. This initial project took ages to bring to fruition. My subsequent work was slightly less tardy, as I turned my follow-up investigations into developing countries into a sequel “Where Tour Buses Won’t Go.”
What inspires you
to write?
In most cases, I write very short stories about my own “vignettes of lived experience,” fleeting moments in time that address key socio-cultural, religious and/or political issues. As a result, I have never experienced writer’s block.
Do you consider
writing to be a career?
As a semi-retired educator, I teach both visual arts and language acquisition for English as a Second Language students. Writing, teaching, painting, sketching and displaying my work for public viewing is my current workload.
What kind of writing process do you use?
When I am writing about actual historical events, my process is fairly simple. I consider the relative worth (hidden value) behind the story, seeking to share an experience that very few people could ever experience for themselves. My latest effort “The Oath: A Fable in Five sets” is a departure from my normal approach. In this case, I have braided historical fiction with actual events, adding a touch of sci-fi and [Bob] Dylan lyrics to spice the plot line.
Who are some of
your favorite authors and why?
To be honest, I am more of a producer of written material, than I am a voracious reader. As a result, I am well aware of Paul Thoreau’s “Riding the Iron Rooster” and others, but have not wanted to be unduly influenced by others’ writing styles.
