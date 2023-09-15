How long have you been writing, and how did you get started?
I am a first time author. All during my academic career, I have been extremely passionate about writing.
What inspires you to write?
My religion. I am very passionate when it comes to my dreams. I have always asked God to direct and protect me. When it comes to exercising my faith. I will continue too.
Do you consider writing to be a career?
No, I would not say it’s my career.
What kind of writing process do you use?
Prewriting, I write from my heart. I believe in completing things in excellence and in order.
Who are some of your favorite authors?
Two of my favorite authors are Dave Ramsey and Bishop T.D. Jakes. Since high school, Ramsey gives exceptional advice on financial guidance. Bishop Jakes speaks to readers on a spiritual level but also gives wisdom on how to be fruitful in life and business. Both influence my writing because I value wisdom and guidance of those that give strong insight in regards to their life experiences.
What are you working on now?
I am working on marketing my first book “Pray and Get to the Goal in Grace” to help inspire other individuals to step out of their comfort zone, and tap into the extraordinary potential that lies within them regardless of any setbacks.
What do you want readers to know about you?
God has allowed me to make it this point. It has been my desire to make my family and community proud. Being a positive role model to those around me especially my younger sister, Madison Harris.
Provide a brief description of your book:
“Pray and Get to the Goal in Grace” is a remarkable story that will stir your heart and encourage you to pursue your dreams against all odds.
In this inspirational memoir, Imani shares the values and principles that helped her achieve her educational and entrepreneurial goals, becoming a homeowner and obtaining a master’s degree at age 22. Her path was marked by courage, resilience, and faith.
Her story is not just about personal achievement; it’s about embracing the power of prayer, goal-setting, and surrounding yourself with a loving and supportive network. It’s a story that will inspire you to trust in God, step out of your comfort zone, and tap into the extraordinary potential that lies within you.
With an engaging narrative, relatable insights, biblical references, and heartfelt moments, “Pray and Get to the Goal in Grace” will leave an indelible mark on your heart and remind you that the best is yet to come.
