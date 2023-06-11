The Maryland Dove sails through a rainbow caused by a water salute by the Ridge Volunteer Fire Department on Aug. 27, 2022, as it makes its way to Historic St. Mary’s City. The vessel, which took over four years and more than $5 million to complete, left the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum on Wednesday, Aug. 24, and stayed in Solomons that night before staying the next two nights at the Dennis Point Marina. A flotilla of more than 50 boats followed the sailing vessel upriver.
The new Maryland Dove sails past a water salute by the Second District Volunteer Fire Department & Rescue Squad as it makes its way to Historic St. Mary’s City on Aug. 27, 2022. A flotilla of more than 50 boats followed the sailing vessel upriver.
STAFF PHOTO BY MICHAEL REID
The Maryland Dove will make four stops during its Bay Tour this summer.
STAFF PHOTO BY MICHAEL REID
The 1978 Maryland Dove is removed from the water for the final time on Tuesday.
PHOTO BY DAN BRAMOS
STAFF PHOTO BY MICHAEL REID
Crew members prepare to dock the the Maryland Dove at Historic St. Mary’s City on Aug. 27, 2022.
STAFF PHOTO BY MICHAEL REID
Above, the Maryland Dove sails past onlookers in a small boat as it makes its way to Historic St. Mary’s City on Aug. 27, 2022.
STAFF PHOTO BY MICHAEL REID
Historic St. Mary’s City recently announced that the Maryland Dove will be sailing to various ports of call around the Chesapeake Bay this summer.
During the Bay Tour, the ship will be open to the public for free deck tours at each of the heritage areas for one to three days at a time.
“We look forward to partnering with fellow heritage areas,” HSMC Director of Education Peter Friesen said in a news release, “to help connect the traveling exhibit with communities further away than our typical audience.”
The tour will consist of the following stops:
• Baltimore from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 20; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 21; and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, June 22, at Broadway Pier, 920 South Broadway in Baltimore.
• Havre de Grace from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 24, and Sunday, June 25. The ship will be docked at Hutchins Memorial Park, 100 Congress Ave. in Havre De Grace.
• Cambridge from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, June 30, and Saturday, July 1, at Long Wharf, 2 Yacht Club Drive in Cambridge.
• Crisfield from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1, through Sunday, Sept. 3, at the National Hard Crab Derby at Somers Cove Marina, 715 Broadway in Crisfield. Maryland Dove and its dockside exhibits will emphasize the waterways of the region, pre-colonial heritage, and interactions between different cultures.
The ship and its exhibits are designed to elicit conversation, highlighting the depth of history represented in the area and the interactions between Native peoples and European colonists. Maryland Dove is a unique representative of the complicated history, representing colonization and the effects on those that called the land home.
Maryland Dove sails as a steward of Historic St. Mary’s City and a representation of a cargo vessel that arrived, along with the passenger ship Ark, in 1634. When not traveling, it can be found docked in southern tidewater Maryland at the living history museum in St. Mary’s County.
After being built in partnership with the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum on Maryland’s eastern shore, the state-funded ship was commissioned and delivered to Historic St. Mary’s City in August 2022.
The Project has been financed in part with State funds from the Maryland Heritage Areas Authority, an instrumentality of the State of Maryland. However, Project contents or opinions do not necessarily reflect the views or policies of the Maryland Heritage Areas Authority.
