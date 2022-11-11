The Maryland Film Festival has decided to postpone its 2023 festival to provide time to "recalibrate its business model amid major changes in the film industry," according to a release from the group.
MFF's Board of Directors decided to host its 25th anniversary festival in Spring 2024 instead of next year.
"The Board concluded that it was prudent to spend time and resources developing a new business model that will lead to long-term sustainability. The decision came as the festival organization has contended with dramatic changes in moviegoing brought on by the pandemic and other factors, changes that have affected theaters across the country and are still shaking out," the MFF release said.
“The Board of Directors made the decision to postpone the 2023 festival as we chart a sustainable plan to continue bringing films, filmmakers and audiences together in Baltimore,” said Board Chair Scot Spencer. “We decided it was prudent to take a step back and spend the next several months crafting a new business model. Our goal is to ensure that the organization remains a vital community asset for years to come. And we are confident that we will mount a wonderful 25th Maryland Film Festival in 2024.”
The Baltimore-based Maryland Film Festival owns and operates the historic Parkway Theater in the Station North Arts and Entertainment District.
“As with all theaters, we have seen major changes in moviegoing amid the enduring pandemic, which has led to smaller audiences and less revenues,” said Executive Director Sandra Gibson. “We recognize the importance of developing a revised business model and plan that reflects changes in moviegoing and supports the organization’s sustainability over the long term.”
The Maryland Film Festival also said it plans to work with a consultant to develop a new business model in the next several months.
