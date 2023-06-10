Baby meerkats

The Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute in Washington, D.C., welcomed three meerkat pups to mother Sadie and father Frankie in the Small Mammal House.

 Smithsonian’s National Zoo photo by Ann Gutowski

For the first time in 16 years, the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute in Washington, D.C., is celebrating the birth of three meerkats. Keepers in the Small Mammal House reported for duty the morning of May 10 and observed that 5-year-old Sadie had given birth overnight.


