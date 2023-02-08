CHESTERTOWN — Paintings, wood carvings, digitally manipulated images — family, animals, social justice — these are some but certainly not all of the mediums and themes presented in “Merging Perspectives.”
Merging Perspectives: A Showcase of Local and Regional Black Artists, in celebration of Black History Month” is on display through Feb. 25 in the RiverArts main gallery at 315 High Street in Chestertown.
The exhibit features 12 artists from Kent County, Easton, Salisbury and parts of Delaware: Allen Johnson, Derick Johnson, Samuel “S.E.” Moore, Kevin Harris, Jason Patterson, Kyle Hackett, Marvin C. Starks, Sheila Exum, Michael Morris “Mijomorr,” Tony Burton “Tobuje,” Jeanette Faber, Tierra Crockous and Kennie Jones.
The artists were solicited by Sue Wilson, director of the RiverArts gallery and gift shop. During an interview Monday in the gallery, Wilson said she, with the help of Morris, reached out to some artists they knew and encouraged them to share the invitation to exhibit with their friends.
“Michael Morris was key in making a lot of it happen because he pulled in a lot of his friends and he helped me with the call (for artists graphic) which was beautiful,” Wilson said.
One of the things Wilson said she wanted to accomplish with the exhibit was having RiverArts reach out to and work with more Black artists in the area.
Wilson said she got the idea for the exhibit based on reactions RiverArts received for the short exhibit it displayed during Legacy Day weekend last year.
“We had so many people say ‘oh the exhibit was only up for a couple of days, I missed it,’ or ‘oh this was such a great exhibit, it really should have been longer,’” Wilson said. That sparked the idea for the month-long exhibit featuring Black artists.
“The Legacy Day exhibit was such a success I wanted to expand on it,” Wilson said.
Wilson came up with the name for the exhibit; she thinking about displaying art from newer and more established artists, artists from this area and outside it, and art from experiences that were not her own.
“Art is the number one way to bridge those (perspectives),” Wilson said.
“Merging perspectives means looking at things through somebody else’s eyes, seeing the world through a different perspective,” Wilson said.
When she was soliciting the work, she said she did not tell the artists what to bring, nor did she provide any parameters on what could be exhibited.
“I have them (the artists) the title and said bring what you feel and want to bring,” Wilson said. “I wanted them to curate the exhibit, basically. They brought what they felt worked. I didn’t put any restrictions on it.”
Wilson said she was “pleased” with what the art displayed, calling it “rounded” with some political works and some focused on family.
“What I noticed walking around was how powerful some of the messages were, and how subtle some of the messages were,” Wilson said. “There were several that I really related to, where I remember doing that as a kid. The ones of the little kids playing, I just loved them, they made you smile. SO there was a nice rounded, again, merging perspectives.”
While the main artist talk will be held Thursday, two additional lectures will be held by exhibiting artists.
The first, given by Hackett, was held Saturday. Wilson said that talk focused on circular narratives in art and life. “I didn’t ask him to give that talk, but it was exactly what I had in mind when I envisioned the exhibit,” she said.
Patterson will give another artist talk on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 1 p.m. at the gallery.
RiverArts has new exhibits each month. Exhibits are open to any artist regardless of membership with RiverArts, unless otherwise noted. Upcoming shows include “Fine arts & crafts,” “Recycled Art,” “Eastern Shore” and “Small Works,” as well as a couple members shows.
“We encourage new people to come in,” Wilson said.
For more information about RiverArts, visit its website, https://community.chestertownriverarts.org/.
