Quavo of the band Migos performs during the 2021 Global Citizen Live event in Los Angeles on Sept. 25, 2021. Quavo will release “Rocket Power,” his first album since fellow Migos member Takeoff was shot and killed outside a bowling alley in November 2022

 AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Migos rapper Quavo has released his second solo album, “Rocket Power.” It is his first full-length release since his bandmate Takeoff was fatally shot outside a private party at a downtown Houston bowling alley in 2022. Its release was delayed two weeks to “run some more tests before the rocket is ready to launch,” as Quavo wrote on Instagram. Little was known about the album prior to its release. Takeoff appears on two of the album’s tracks, “Patty Cake” and “Back Where It Started.” “Rocket Power” follows Quavo’s solo debut album, 2018’s “Quavo Huncho,”


  

