MILTON, Del. — The Milton Theatre is continuing its Art House Film Series with two Dec. 23 screenings of Frank Capra’s timeless 1946 Christmas film, “It’s a Wonderful Life.” A matinee showing at 3 p.m. and an evening screening at 7 p.m. are open to all ages, and the PG-rated movie is a bittersweet classic that can stir tears in audiences young and old alike.
In the film, George Bailey (played by America’s leading man, Jimmy Stewart) has so many problems he is thinking about ending it all — and it’s Christmas! As the angels discuss George, we see his life in flashback. As George is about to jump from a bridge, he ends up rescuing his guardian angel, Clarence — who then shows George what his town would have looked like if it hadn’t been for all his good deeds over the years.
The Milton Theatre Art House Film Series celebrates some of the very best award-winning films that you may not have heard of. This is the chance for film lovers to appreciate these great works in a physical space where cinema truly comes alive! Now, more than ever, the world needs thought-provoking, meaningful and life-changing art, and the venues in which to experience it. The Milton Theatre Art House Film Series acknowledges the vibrant and multifaceted independent film culture that exists outside of the mainstream cinema while simultaneously celebrating some of Hollywood’s greatest releases.
Whether you have fond memories of this celebrated classic, or if you only recognize it for the countless parodies and pop-culture references it has inspired, seeing “It’s a Wonderful Life” on the silver screen is sure to put you in the Christmas spirit. Tickets start at $8 and can be purchased from the Milton Theatre’s EventBrite page at https://www.eventbrite.com/o/the-milton-theatre-19708898265.
