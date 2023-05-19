It is time to say goodbye to the “Fast & Furious” franchise, but it’s going to be a long farewell. First up is “Fast X,” which Associated Press critic Mark Kennedy says is monstrously silly and entertaining. There are elements of “Mission: Impossible,” 007 and “John Wick,” as if all the action franchises were somehow merging. “Fast X” reaches into the fifth movie for the seeds to tell a new story of revenge. The film would not be near enough as fun without Jason Momoa, who a full-on psycho, licking a knife clean after killing someone with it. Rated PG-13, it opens Friday.


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.