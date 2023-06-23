In a saner world, we would have already had a dozen Jennifer Lawrence comedies. As if to make up for lost time, Lawrence has in "No Hard Feelings" made the kind of R-rated teen comedy that has usually launched young actors. She plays a 32-year-old Montauk Uber driver who, desperate for money after her car is towed, is hired by the wealthy parents of a timid and sheltered 19-year-old to take his virginity before he heads off to Princeton. The basis of "No Hard Feelings," all around, is fairly untenable, writes Associated Press Film Writer Jake Coyle in his review. It often feels like Lawrence has been inserted into the framework of a quite male coming-of-age rom-com/fantasy.


  

Newsletters

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.