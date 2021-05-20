CHESTERTOWN — Summer in Chestertown is going to be a bit quieter this year.
The board of the National Music Festival recently announced its decision to cancel the popular August event.
“The safety of our musicians, audience, and community is of paramount importance,” said NMF Artistic Director Richard Rosenberg in a news release. “Some of our musicians have told us that they are not yet comfortable traveling or congregating with groups of people, and we take those concerns seriously.”
While vaccination rates continue to rise, Rosenberg said it was not possible — or responsible — for the festival to go forward as planned with musicians traveling from all over the world to perform.
The National Music Festival is the latest in a long line of street fairs that have had to postpone or reschedule events planned for this summer due to the pandemic. This lack of traffic is being felt by businesses across the country.
“In every board meeting I’ve sat in all the small businesses say they are struggling,” said Kay MacIntosh, executive director of Main Street Historic Chestertown. “The businesses miss the events.”
Andy Goddard, president of the Downtown Chestertown Association, agreed.
“I hate to say it, but the fact that we haven’t had events and haven’t been able to offer that has really hurt the businesses,” she said.
Goddard said that the DCA was looking at ways to draw people back to downtown, including live music and possibly bringing back refreshments for First Friday, if they can find a safe way to do it.
The few live events that took place recently, May Mart, Earth Day and the Art Walk, really helped the downtown businesses.
“From what I have heard a lot of the businesses are doing better than anticipated because a lot have pivoted to online retail sales and the local support. It has been really heartening to see the community rally around our small businesses and support them,” Goddard said.
There may not be as many big events as usual, but there is still plenty to do.
Cars on High has returned to downtown every third Thursday through October. RiverArts will hold Paint the Town June 4-5 when artists will gather in Fountain Park to exhibit works for sale. The Downtown Chestertown Association will hold the popular sidewalk sale Crazy Days at the end of July.
The largest event happening so far is Juneteenth, hosted by the Black Union of Kent County, June 14-19. Juneteenth celebrates June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers arrived in Texas to inform people the Civil War was over and enslaved people were now free.
This year’s theme is “Celebrating History, Culture, and Achievement” and will kick off with a series of JEDI — or Justice, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion — training seminars via Zoom. The free seminars will be held Monday through Thursday, each beginning at 6:30 p.m., and cover the topics of microaggressions, identity and privilege, anti-racism and courageous conversations.
On Friday, June 18 there will be a block party featuring the Dell Foxx Company in Fountain Park from 6 to 9 p.m. with food, a talent show, and arts and crafts.
“This is a light day to warm everyone up,” said John Queen, creator and chairman of the Black Union of Kent County. “We wanted to lead into the celebration. To lead into where we have been this last year and where we are going.”
Queen said Saturday, June 19, would be the official ceremonial day in Wilmer Park from noon to 8 p.m. Along with food and vendors, a live DJ will perform throughout the day. Karen Somerville featuring the 3 D.C. Band is the headliner.
“No knock on previous celebrations or events, but this one is going to be like nothing anyone has seen before,” Queen said. “What we are going to show is what it means to be Black, not only in Kent County, but in America, and learn from that.”
Del. Andrea Harrison, D-24-Prince George’s, author of a recent state bill that would recognize Juneteenth as a state and employee paid holiday, will be the keynote speaker.
There will be an unveiling of a historic sign at 3 p.m. and two new community awards will be presented, the John Queen Community Impact Award and the Juneteenth Community Advocate Award.
The event will conclude with a candlelight ceremony, Queen said, but not on a somber note.
“The candlelight ceremony will celebrate the event; it represents the future and how bright the future will be.”
Other events taking place throughout the county this summer include:
• Saturday, May 22 at 5 p.m.: Free outdoor concert in front of the Mainstay in Rock Hall featuring the Dixie Power Trio
• July 3: Fourth of July Parade in Rock Hall
• Aug. 13-15: Pirates and Wenches Fantasy Weekend in Rock Hall
