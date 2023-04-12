Aero Saxophone Quartet

The Aero Saxophone Quartet will perform in concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at the Ebenezer Theater in Easton.

 Photo by Emily Crombez

EASTON — Chesapeake Music’s Interlude Concert Series will present the Aero Saxophone Quartet in concert at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, at the Ebenezer Theater in Easton. The group will be performing new and traditional music for the saxophone from their upcoming album release including the music of Carlos Simon, Paquito D’Rivera, Alexander Glazunov, Arturo Marquez and more.


