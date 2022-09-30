Chamber Music

The Calidore String Quartet returns to Easton for a concert at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22. From left are Ryan Meehan, Estelle Choi, Jeffrey Myers and Jeremy Berry.

 Photo by Marco Borggreve

EASTON — The renowned Calidore String Quartet — gold prize winner at the 2012 International Chamber Music Competition — returns to Easton for a concert on Saturday evening, Oct. 22. This Chesapeake Music Interlude Concert will take place at 7:30 p.m. at the Ebenezer Theater, 17 S. Washington St.

