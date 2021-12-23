ANNAPOLIS — Alternative rock band and Annapolis natives, Jimmie’s Chicken Shack with special guest Skribe, will be at Rams Head On Stage the day after Christmas, Dec. 26, for a special holiday show in two sets — an acoustic set and an electric set.
ABOUT JIMMIE’S CHICKEN SHACK
Jimmie’s Chicken Shack emerged through MTV as one of the first post-grunge bands of the era. The band blends funk-metal with elements of ska and reggae but also a surprising acoustic prowess. Lead vocalist Jimmy HaHa grew up in Maryland and played with a group named Ten Times Big for several years.
After the band broke up, he hit the snowboarding circuit for two years but then began several acoustic jams with friends. HaHa recruited drummer Jim Chaney (from Ten Times Big), longtime friend Che’ Lemon on bass, and guitarist Dave Dowling (aka Double D) to form Jimmie’s Chicken Shack.
Based in Annapolis, the group formed its own Fowl Records and released “Give Something Back.” After selling tens of thousands of records around the Baltimore area, Jimmie’s Chicken Shack signed to Elton John’s Rocket Records and released their major-label debut, “Pushing the Salmanilla Envelope.” Still involved with their own label, however, the group also released “The Original Recipe,” a collection of early recordings, followed in 1999 by “Bring Your Own Stereo.” A five-year wait preceded the release of “Re.present” in 2004. Currently in 2021, they are in the process of recording a brand new album.
ABOUT SKRIBE
Skribe travels from town to town in a blue hearse spreading their own blend of garage folk: a soulful sound that draws from roots Americana and the ’60s garage spirit. The bands’ latest release “Postcards” rumbles and creaks from the blues punk growl of “Mayonnaise & Honey” to the Hawaiian lapsteel laced ballad “Strangers” — a tribute to The Kinks.
Skribe plays an oil can called a canjo-zookie. It’s an eight-string guitar with a biting, blues-y rasp. Skribe’s got the voice (and the old-school Cadillac) to match.
