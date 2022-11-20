EASTON — Chesapeake Music will present a free Family Concert at 6 p.m. on Dec. 2 in the Ebenezer Theater at 17 South Washington St. in Easton. Tickets are not required. The concert will feature The Kaleidoscope Quartet, performing music of American women composers Florence Price, Reena Esmail and Gabriela Lena Frank. The interactive performance will encourage the audience to join the performers in exploring how composers reconcile and communicate their personal cultures and identities through their music.


