EASTON — Jazz Alive — a local nonprofit in Talbot County — is bringing a three-concert series to Easton starting July 24.
Jazz Alive’s concert series will be held at the Waterfowl Building’s Festival Hall in Easton. The venue is located at 40 South Harrison Street.
The first concert on July 24 features the Hot Club of Baltimore, which performs inspired arrangements of the Django Reinhardt repertoire, French waltzes and Trad Jazz. The group features vocalist Alexis Tantau who sings in her native Occitan language as well as songs in French and English by Edith Piaf, Eartha Kitt, Charles Trenet, Maxine Sullivan, Jacques Dutronc, Ella Fitzgerald, Peggy Lee, and Henri Salvador.Occitan is an official language of the Catalonia region of Europe.
The series continues Aug. 21 with Great Guitars: The DC Edition. Following in the tradition of such great jazz guitarists as Charlie Byrd, Herb Ellis and Barney Kessel, jazz guitar prodigy Jan Knutson will team up with two DC guitar greats, Steve Abshire and Steve Herberman for a night of tunes from the Great American Songbook, popular jazz standards and favorites from the Latin jazz repertoire.
Jazz harmonica virtuoso Hendrik Meurkens, along with guitarist Paul Bollenback and bassist Paul Langosch, offer a finale to the jazz series on Sept. 18. Hailed as “one of the world’s leading exponents of the jazz harmonica” by JazzTimes Magazine, Hendrik Meurkens has been described as “Brazilian samba swing with Toots Thielemans’ virtuosity”. Meurkens’ 24 CDs have established his immediately recognizable style of Brazilian Jazz, earning him praise from critics—who awarded him the Brazilian International Press Award.
All the jazz concerts begin at 7 p.m. Tickets are $35 for adults and $15 for students and are available at jazz-alive.org or at the door the day of the event. A cash bar and light hors d’oeuvres will be available for purchase. Proceeds from ticket and concession sales support Jazz Alive’s mission of providing educational support in developing future artists and preserving the American music genre.
